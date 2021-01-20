An opportunity to explore careers in steel construction

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The steel industry continues to be a significant cornerstone of the Hamilton economy. It provides well-paying jobs in a stable industry. Mohawk College and Walters Group are offering a non-credit online course for people thinking about a career in steel. The course is aimed at persons interested in a career in the steel construction sector and who have experience or are you curious about a career as a general labourer or material handler.

Participants will learn about stable, well-paying jobs, and entry-level career growth opportunities. Work with our team to prepare you for your secured 20-minute introduction interview with human resources staff from Walters Group.

Course topics:

Introduction to Steel Construction industry-sector

Employment and education pathway exploration

Walters Group total rewards package (e.g., salary, health and dental benefits, work life balance)

Developed in partnership with Walters Group, students will connect and engage with employees to explore in-demand career opportunities. Learners can earn the micro-certification that demonstrates a strong work ethic in the workplace.

Walters Group is a family-owned steel construction company that designs, fabricates, and constructs commercial and industrial projects throughout North America.

How to Apply

Fill out the online application form. Call 905-575-2489 if you have any questions.

The Mechanical Techniques (Welding and Fabrication) certificate is related to the Steel Construction sector.

The course will be delivered using the Zoom video conferencing platform. Students will require broadband Internet connection, desktop or laptop computer (tablet is acceptable), basic computer skills (web browsing, email and document creation).

Student Eligibility

We welcome applications from all those interested in City School, but please note that priority will be given to those who meet the following:

19 years of age or older

Have no or limited post-secondary education (i.e., have not attended college or university, or participated in an apprenticeship); and/or currently unemployed and/or in receipt of social assistance (e.g., Ontario Works, Ontario Disability Support Program)

Live within the community in which the course is being offered

Note: High school completion is not a requirement. Anyone who will be taking a post-secondary course or program, at Mohawk College or any other educational institution, will not be eligible to register for City School courses at the same time.

Should class registration not be full by the application deadline, applicants who do not meet the priority criteria will be considered on a chronological basis.

Students can earn up to two (2) free credits through City School.

Applicants will be notified of their registration status approximately three (3) weeks before the course begins.