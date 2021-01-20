New COVID cases drop below 3,000
Ontario is reporting 2,655 cases of COVID19 and 89 deaths. Over 54,300 tests were completed. Again this month the number of recovered cases exceeded new cases—this time by more than 1000. Locally, there are 925 new cases in Toronto, 473 in Peel, 226 in York Region, 179 in Windsor-Essex County and 129 in Niagara. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 237,918 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton and Halton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases and four deaths. Hamilton has recorded 224 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, There was one new outbreak reported at Maxwells Retirement Homes involving one resident and one staff. The satellite health facility in downtown Hamilton reported two new cases. Halton Public Health reported 75 new cases==25 of them in Milton, 22 in Burlington and Oakville and six in Halton Hills. There were three deaths in Halton, bringing the total to 146.
Vaccine shortage angers Ford
Premier Ford lashed out at Pfizer for cutting Canada off from any vaccine shipments next week and sharp reductions in the weeks following that. He urged Prime Minister Trudeau to hound Pfizer on a daily basis until Ontario gets vaccine, and asked President-elect Joe Biden to ask Pfizer to ship vaccine to Canada from its plant in Kalamazoo Michigan.