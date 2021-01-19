Seven COVID deaths in Hamilton and Halton. Ford rages at Pfizer

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases and four deaths. Hamilton has recorded 224 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, There was one new outbreak reported at Maxwells Retirement Homes involving one resident and one staff. The satellite health facility in downtown Hamilton reported two new cases. Halton Public Health reported 75 new cases==25 of them in Milton, 22 in Burlington and Oakville and six in Halton Hills. There were three deaths in Halton, bringing the total to 146.

Ontario had a repotting glitch

Due to a reporting glitch Ontario is reporting either 3,422 cases of #COVID19, according to Christine Elliott’s Twitter account or 1913 news cases which is the figure posted on the Ministry website. There were 46 new deaths reported. Nearly 60,200 tests have been completed. Locally, the ministry reports, there are 1,035 new cases in Toronto, 585 in Peel, 254 in Windsor-Essex County, 246 in York Region and 186 in Niagara. Hospitalizations are at 1626 and ICU patients have now reached 400 which is an all-time high.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 200,097 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Vaccine shortage angers Ford

Premier Ford lashed out at Pfizer for cutting Canada off from any vaccine shipments next week and sharp reductions in the weeks following that. He urged Prime Minister Trudeau to hound Pfizer on a daily basis until Ontario gets vaccine, and asked President-elect Joe Biden to ask Pfizer to ship vaccine to Canada from its plant in Kalamazoo Michigan.

West Lincoln Outbreak

An outbreak has been declared on C Ward of West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, a Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) site, after two patients and two staff have tested positive.The two patients have been transferred to COVID-19 units at the Hamilton General Hospital and the Juravinski Hospital. The two staff remain in self-isolation.

HHS Infection Prevention and Control and Employee Health Services are working with Niagara Public Health to identify and inform individuals who may be contacts.

C Ward is closed to new admissions and visitors. However, visitors can be permitted on compassionate grounds.

Additional cleaning in the unit beyond the enhanced cleaning practices that are already in place is underway.