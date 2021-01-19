Reporting confusion on daily provincial COVID count
Due to a reporting glitch Ontario is reporting either 3,422 cases of #COVID19, according to Christine Elliott’s Twitter account or 1913 news cases, which is the figure posted on the Ministry website. There were 46 new deaths reported. Nearly 60,200 tests have been completed. Locally, the ministry reports, there are 1,035 new cases in Toronto, 585 in Peel, 254 in Windsor-Essex County, 246 in York Region and 186 in Niagara. Hospitalizations are at 1626 and ICU patients have now reached 400 which is an all-time high.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 200,097 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Local figures
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 102 new COVID cases Monday and one death which occurred at Shalom Village. The number of new cases was down by six from Sunday, There were two more cases reported at Macassa Lodge and six new cases at the HHS satellite facility in downtown Hamilton. New outbreaks were reported at Fan-Tastic Child Learning Centre involving two staff, and at Capability Support Services –also involving two staff. Halton Public Health reports 66 new cases of COVID—seven less than Sunday–30 in Oakville, 14 each in Milton and Burlington and eight in Halton Hills.
Vaccine interruption
Premier Ford acknowledged that the interruption in the supply of Pfizer vaccine is a setback in efforts to vaccinate the significant senior population who are not living in long-term care homes. As it stands there is only enough vaccine now to look after those who have already received their first shot in long term care.
Both Hamilton hospitals have issued advisories to their staff indicating that further staff vaccinations will have to be delayed.