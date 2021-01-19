Ontario Launches Small Business Support Grant – Providing up to $20,000

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

The new Ontario Small Business Support Grant will help small businesses that are required to close or significantly restrict services under the new Provincewide Shutdown. The grant will provide a minimum of $10,000 and up to $20,000 to eligible businesses. Small business owners can use this grant in a variety of ways (e.g., paying employee wages, maintaining inventory, etc.).

Who is eligible:

Businesses that:

• Are required to close or significantly restrict services subject to the Provincewide Shutdown;

• Have less than 100 employees at the enterprise level; and

• Can be expected to experience a minimum of 20% revenue decline as a result of the Shutdown.

• This will be measured by comparing April 2020 with April 2019 monthly revenues.

• New businesses established in April 2019 are also eligible as well as Winter seasonal businesses.

• Businesses not in operation in April 2019 and Winter seasonal businesses will be permitted to use alternative revenue decline comparators.

Businesses that are not eligible include those that were already required to close prior to the introduction of modified Stage 2 measures, and essential businesses permitted to operate with capacity restrictions.

How to apply:

Businesses that have used Ontario’s COVID-19 business relief funding portal to apply to other Ontario business grant programs will not need to create a new account or register as an applicant again. However, they will still need to submit a new application for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant by clicking on “I am a returning applicant.”

Businesses that have not previously used the portal to apply for Ontario’s business relief grants will need to create a new account by clicking on “I am a new applicant.”

Through the application portal businesses will be able to determine if they are eligible for any of the available COVID-19 business relief grants or programs administered by the Government of Ontario.

Apply here.