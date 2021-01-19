Con man has operated across Canada, now Hamilton.

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Fraudster, Mark Dupuis, 50.

Dupuis is currently wanted by Hamilton Police, however is also wanted with Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Quebec.

Mark Dupuis has a long history of presenting himself using other names, living an assumed life, and committing frauds against unsuspecting victims in the GTA and throughout the country.

He is known to operate under names such as Richard Sestak, Mark Richards, Peter Adamcova and Anthony Simms.

Dupuis is last known to be in the Toronto area. He is wanted for a string of fraud charges and probation breaches

Dupuis is described as male, white, 5’6, 174 lbs, grey hair, glasses and medium build.

If Dupuis is observed, police ask that members of the public contact police. Do not approach.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or any other unreported crimes involving Mark Dupuis, are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Rob Hardy of the Major Fraud Unit by calling 905-546- 3841 or Detective Constable Sarah Postuma by calling 905-546-3839. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online .

Suspected Flasher nabbed

Hamilton Police have arrested a 32-year-old Dundas male for an indecent act after a series of reports in the Dundas area.

On January 15, 2021, Hamilton Police received a report of an indecent act near York Rd and McKay Rd in Dundas around 9:20 p.m., when a female driver witnessed a male in a trench coat expose himself. A second incident was reported on January 16, 2021, in the area of King St W and Millers Lane, after a male was seen masturbating in a laneway behind a downtown business.

A 32-year-old Dundas man has been arrested and charged in relation to the January 16, 2021, incident. The male will appear in court for a bail hearing on January 19, 2021.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the January 15, 2021, incident in the area of York Rd and McKay Rd.

Hamilton Police are continuing to investigate if the two incidents are related.

The suspect is described as a white male (approx. 50-years-old). 6’2, Medium build weighing approximately 220lbs…and oh, yes…he was wearing a trench coat.

Anyone who saw this man are asked to call Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Constable Paul Kent at 905-546-4947 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.