Slight easing in new COVID cases locally
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 102 new COVID cases Monday and one death which occurred at Shalom Village. The new case count was down six from Sunday, There were two more cases reported at Macassa Lodge and six new cases at the HHS satellite facility in downtown Hamilton. New outbreaks were reported at Fan-Tastic Child Learning Centre involving two staff, and at Capability Support Services –also involving two staff. Halton Public Health reports 66 new cases of COVID—down seven from Sunday–30 in Oakville, 14 each in Milton and Burlington and eight in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 2,578 cases of COVID19 and over 40,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 815 new cases in Toronto, 507 in Peel, 151 in York Region and 151 in Niagara. There were 24 deaths reported across Ontario. It is the lowest daily case count this month, with the caveat that weekend reporting can be subject to correction.
Vaccines
Premier Ford acknowledged that the interruption in the supply of Pfizer vaccine is a setback in efforts to vaccinate the significant senior population who are not living in long-term care homes. As it stands there is only enough vaccine now to look after those who have already received their first shot in long term care.
Both Hamilton hospitals have issued advisories to their staff indicating that further staff vaccinations will have to be delayed.