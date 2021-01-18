Province reporting 2,578 new COVID cases, vaccine delivery glitch
Ontario is reporting 2,578 cases of COVID19 and over 40,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 815 new cases in Toronto, 507 in Peel, 151 in York Region and 151 in Niagara. There were 24 deaths reported across Ontario. It is the lowest daily case count this month, with the caveat that weekend reporting can be subject to correction.
Hamilton Public Health reported 108 new COVID cases Sunday—a big jump from the 50 cases reported Saturday. There were three deaths—one of them at Juravinski Hospital Unit E3 and one at Cardinal Retirement Residence. There were 9 new cases at St Elizabeth’s Retirement Residence involving four residents and five staff. Halton reported 73 new cases and four deaths. There were 27 new cases in Burlington, 26 in Milton, 16 in Oakville and six in Halton Hills.
As of 8:00 p.m. Saturday, 209,788 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. With new of a hitch in supply of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ontario government warns there will delay in administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News Toronto that the province is looking at doubling the time between doses from 21 days to 42 in order to make sure that as many people as possible can be immunized. In Hamilton both Hospitals have announced that they will be cutting back on vaccinations to all but senior and staff in Long term care facilities.
This comes after t it was announced that the expansion of the plant in Belgium where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being produced will result in expected shipments being reduced by up to 50 per cent over the next four weeks.