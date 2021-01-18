How to help protect the environment during the pandemic

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Since the pandemic arrived in Canada, the use of single-use plastic has increased significantly as people and businesses introduced new measures to stay safe. If you’re worried about the environment, check out some easy ways to help while staying safe.

Clean up and clear out

Use all this extra time at home to do a big clean up and clear out. Go through your closets and look for old clothes, household items and toys your family no longer uses. Donate anything in good condition to charities and clear out household hazardous waste including old electronics, paint cans, solvents and even batteries. Remove used batteries from all gadgets and household items and recycle them. Since they can’t go in your municipal recycling bin due to the special recycling process required, you can drop them off for recycling at a Call2Recycle convenient drop-off location near you.

Just say no

It’s important to continue to support local restaurants by ordering takeout. However, if you’re eating at home with your family there is no need to accept plastic cutlery, paper napkins or single-serve condiments. To cut down on needless waste, when you place your order let the restaurant know you don’t need anything other than the food itself.

Repair instead of replace

With social engagements curbed and working from home common, many of us have considerably more free time on our hands. Use this extra time to repair items that you would normally replace. This could include replacing a zipper, mending a hole or fixing a broken item in your home. By repairing instead of replacing, you’ll be contributing to the circular economy while saving money, too.

Cook smart

Household food waste has a significant impact on the environment. With many after-school activities cancelled, there’s no longer the rush to get dinner on the table. Plan meals based on food that needs eating first. Look for perishables that have been in the fridge for a few days and experiment with new recipes based on canned and boxed food items that may have been in your pantry for longer than a few months. (NC)

Find a battery collection location near you at .