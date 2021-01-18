The Bay Observer
Boozy weekend for some motorists in Halton
John Best
January 18, 2021
Halton residents continue to be proactive in turning in impaired drivers. Over the weekend, citizen complaints led to two impaired driving arrests. Halton Police, meanwhile nabbed five more on their own.

Friday

On January 15, 2021, just before 6:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Sixth Line and Culham Street in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 36-year-old Oakville man was charged with impaired driving.

Half an hour later, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Mountainview Road South and Danby Road in Georgetown. As a result of that investigation, a 48-year-old Brampton man was charged.

Saturday

Saturday, just after midnight Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walkers Line and the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington. They charged a 30-year-old Burlington man with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Sunday

Sunday evening, Halton Police officers were called to a collision in the area of 25 Side Road and First Nassagaweya Line in Milton. There they charged a 57-year old Fergus man with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Then police officers responded to another collision in the area of Mainway and Guelph Line in Burlington. and nailed a 62-year-old Burlington man.

A traffic stop at James Street and Pearl Street in Burlington. Last night resulted in charges to a 66 year old Burlington man.

Monday

Finally, at 1:30 Monday morning  police pulled over a 24-year-old Brantford man and charged him with DWI offences.

On January 18, 2021, just before 1:30 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dundas Street and Brant Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, Gagandeep Singh (24) of Brantford was charged with operation while impaired.

Complete details.

