Seven COVID deaths reported in Hamilton, Halton
Hamilton Public Health reported 108 new COVID cases Sunday—a big jump from the 50 cases reported Saturday. There were three deaths—one of them at Juravinski Hospital Unit E3 and one at Cardinal Retirement Residence. There were 9 new cases at St Elizabeth’s Retirement Residence involving four residents and five staff. Halton reported 73 new cases and four deaths. There were 27 new cases in Burlington, 26 in Milton, 16 in Oakville and six in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 3,422 cases of COVID19 and 69 deaths. Nearly 60,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,035 new cases in Toronto, 585 in Peel, 254 in Windsor-Essex County, 246 in York Region and 186 in Niagara .As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 200,097 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. ICU cases continue to hover just below 400.
With new of a hitch in supply of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ontario government warns there will delay in administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News Toronto that the province is looking at doubling the time between doses from 21 days to 42 in order to make sure that as many people as possible can be immunized.
This comes after t it was announced that the expansion of the plant in Belgium where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being produced will result in expected shipments being reduced by up to 50 per cent over the next four weeks.