New COVID cases in province at 3,422
Ontario is reporting 3,422 cases of COVID19 and 69 deaths. Nearly 60,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,035 new cases in Toronto, 585 in Peel, 254 in Windsor-Essex County, 246 in York Region and 186 in Niagara. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 200,097 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. ICU cases continue to hover just below 400.
Hamilton reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Saturday—a big drop from the 135 cases reported Friday. Hamilton Public Health’s 7-day average as to Saturday is 104 new cases daily, compared to 149 new cases reported in the previous seven-day period. There were three COVID-related deaths reported Saturday including one at St Elizabeth Retirement Residence. New outbreaks were reported at Juravinski Hospital Unit F4 with six new cases –four patients and two staff. Hamilton Police reported three cases among staff and there was one case reported at Families First.
Halton is also showing a drop in its seven-day average count of new cases. With 55 cases reported Saturday Halton’s most recent 7-day average of new cases was 74, compared to 107 in the previous 7-day period. There were two additional deaths reported in Halton. Of the 55 new cases, Milton had 18, Burlington 16, Oakville 11 and Halton Hills 10.
With new of a hitch in supply of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ontario government is considering a possible delay in administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News Toronto that the province is looking at doubling the time between doses from 21 days to 42 in order to make sure that as many people as possible can be immunized.
This comes after t it was announced that the expansion of the plant in Belgium where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being produced will result in expected shipments being reduced by up to 50 per cent over the next four weeks.
