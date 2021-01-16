Three teens and an adult arrested for five holiday season shootings in Hamilton

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Hamilton Police have rounded up four suspects they believe to be responsible for shooting up some east end neighbourhoods over the Christmas weekend. Police say the four individuals were responsible for a strings of five shooting incidents that occurred in the city’s east end between December 21, 2020, and December 25, 2020. Arrests have been made and one male remains outstanding at this time.

On Monday, December 21, 2020, a 20-year-old male was wounded and suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of one of the incidents. Following the initial assault, shootings were reported in a rural area and at three separate residences over the next few days.

As the investigation progressed, it became clear that each of the individual incidents were closely related. With the assistance of specialized units, uniform officers and cooperation from members of the community, four males were identified. Two individuals were located and arrested. A third male was alrady in custody.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the males were charged with several firearm-related offences. An arrest warrant has been since issued for the fourth male who is a youth.

It is important to note that three of the individuals responsible for these violent offences are young persons and as such, cannot be identified. The one suspect who can be identified is Duston MacKenzie. A 20 year-old from Hamilton.

The charges the four face range from careless use of a firearm, and other firearms charges as well as charges of failure to comply with court orders

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into these crimes are asked to contact Detective Constable Chelsea Knowles by calling 905-546-2917 or Detective Sergeant Ben Thibodeau by calling 905-546-2907. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com