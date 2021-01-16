Slight improvement in new COVID cases in Ontario
With Christmas and New Years well into the rear view mirror, the province is reporting 3056 new COVID cases and 51 deaths. Nearly 73,900 tests have been completed. Locally, there are 903 new cases in Toronto, 639 in Peel, 283 in York Region, 162 in Durham and 152 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 189,090 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The 7-day average for new cases is 3208, a slight improvement from the previous 7-day average of 3405. For the fifth straight day resolved cases outnumbered new cases. Hospitalization dropped by 15 to 1632. But ICU cases were up by 10 to an all-time high of 397.
Hamilton reported 135 new COVID cases Friday up 33 from Thursday. There were four additional deaths reported, two of them at Macassa Lodge and one at The Meadows Long Term Care Home. There were eight more new cases at Shalom Village and two more at the Meadows. New outbreaks were reported at Rygiel Supports for Community Living involving one staffer. Arcelor Mittal Dofasco has an outbreak involving four staff and Pettinelli Mastrolusic has an outbreak involving three staff. Halton reported 86 new cases and no deaths. 29 new cases were in Oakville, 27 in Milton, 22 in Burlington and eight in Halton Bills.
Despite an interruption in supply of the Pfizer vaccine because of construction at a Pfizer plant in Belgium, Hamilton Public Health is optimistic it will be able to vaccinate all of Hamilton’s Long Term Care residents and staff over the next couple of weeks. To date, the mobile clinic has completed vaccination of the residents at the following facilities: Idylewyld Manor, St. Peter’s Residence, Hamilton Continuing Care, Macassa Lodge, Shalom Village, The Village at Wentworth Heights, Arbour Creek, Grace Villa, Clarion Nursing Home, Lakeview Nursing Home and Alexander Place. Over the coming days, the mobile clinic team will be heading to the following: Blackadar Continuing Care Centre and Retirement Residence, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Extendicare Hamilton, Regina Gardens LTC Residence, Baywoods Place, Heritage Green Nursing Home, Pine Villa Care Centre/New Village, Orchard Terrace Care Centre, Queens Garden LTC Residence, Deerview Crossing Retirement Residence and Wentworth Lodge.