Seven-day COVID case averages are dropping locally and provincially

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

It’s way too early to say if a trend is forming but Hamilton reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Saturday—a big drop from the 135 cases reported Friday. Hamilton Public Health’s 7-day average as to Saturday is 104 new cases daily, compared to 149 new cases reported in the previous seven-day period. There were three COVID-related deaths reported Saturday including one at St Elizabeth Retirement Residence. New outbreaks were reported at Juravinski Hospital Unit F4 with six new cases –four patients and two staff. Hamilton Police reported three cases among staff and there was one case reported at Families First.

Halton is also showing a drop in its seven-day average count of new cases. With 55 cases reported Saturday Halton’s most recent 7-day average of new cases was 74, compared to 107 in the previous 7-day period. There were two additional deaths reported in Halton. Of the 55 new cases, Milton had 18, Burlington 16, Oakville 11 and Halton Hills 10.

With Christmas and New Years well into the rear-view mirror, the province is reporting 3056 new COVID cases and 51 deaths. Nearly 73,900 tests have been completed. Locally, there are 903 new cases in Toronto, 639 in Peel, 283 in York Region, 162 in Durham and 152 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 189,090 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The 7-day average for new cases is 3208, a slight improvement from the previous 7-day average of 3405. For the fifth straight day resolved cases outnumbered new cases. Hospitalization dropped by 15 to 1632. But ICU cases were up by 10 to an all-time high of 397.

With new of a hitch in supply of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ontario government is considering a possible delay in administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News Toronto that the province is looking at doubling the time between doses from 21 days to 42 in order to make sure that as many people as possible can be immunized.

This comes after t it was announced that the expansion of the plant in Belgium where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being produced will result in expected shipments being reduced by up to 50 per cent over the next four weeks.