Oakville standoff ends with no one hurt
Appleby College in Oakville was placed on lockdown for a time Friday afternoon as Halton were called to a residence on Lakeshore Road West near Whittington Place in Oakville to investigate reports of gun shots in the area. Because the house was close to the school, , Appleby College was placed in a hold and secure situation. Nearby residents were also instructed to shelter in place.
Several officers attended the scene including uniform members, Tactical Rescue Unit and K9 officers, crisis negotiators and investigators. The incident was contained to a single residence and negotiations began with two people inside who initially refused to come out.
Just before 3:00 pm, a female came out of the surrounded house and was escorted from the premises by officer’s on-scene. Negotiations continued until approximately 10:30 pm, when a male occupant of the residence was safely taken into custody by members of the Tactical Rescue Unit. Nobody else was located inside of the residence, and nobody involved in this lengthy incident sustained any significant injuries.
Members of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau are in charge of the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time. Police say they cannot provide more information at this time and more details will be provided in a subsequent media release once the investigation has been completed. The lead investigator is Detective Barry Malciw of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, who can be reached at (905) 825-4747 ext. 2216.