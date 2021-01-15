Province reports 100 COVID deaths
Ontario is reporting 100 COVID-related deaths along with 2,998 cases of COVID19 and nearly 76,500 tests completed. It is the fourth straight day were recoveries exceeded new COVID cases. Locally, there are 800 new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel, 250 in York Region, 161 in Waterloo and 153 in Niagara.
New COVID cases in Hamilton were down by more than 50 cases from Wednesday’s reporting as Hamilton Public Health reported 103 new cases Thursday. There were three new deaths reported as well. Hospitalizations dropped by 15 to 102. The lower overall numbers nonetheless included case spikes at The Meadows Long Term Care, Villa Italia and the HHS Satellite facility in downtown Hamilton. Halton also reported a drop in new COVID cases from 92 to 65. There was one death. There were 21 new cases in Burlington, 19 in Oakville, 17 in Milton and eight in Halton Hills.
The death count again is skewed by reporting that is inaccurate. We only had in the 50s which is too many, but data got added that was not sent in over a few days from London Health Sciences.