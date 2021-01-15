Local COVID cases up, snag in vaccine delivery

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

Hamilton reported 135 new COVID cases Friday up 33 from Thursday. There were four additional deaths reported, two of them at Macassa Lodge and one at The Meadows Long Term Care Home. There were eight more new cases at Shalom Village and two more at the Meadows. New outbreaks were reported at Rygiel Supports for Community Living involving one staffer. Arcelor Mittal Dofasco has an outbreak involving four staff and Pettinelli Mastrolusic has an outbreak involving three staff. Halton reported 86 new cases and no deaths. 29 new cases were in Oakville, 27 in Milton, 22 in Burlington and eight in Halton Bills.

Ontario is reporting 100 COVID-related deaths along with 2,998 cases of COVID19 and nearly 76,500 tests completed. It is the fourth straight day were recoveries exceeded new COVID cases. Locally, there are 800 new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel, 250 in York Region, 161 in Waterloo and 153 in Niagara.

Meanwhile Ottawa Health officials announced that there will be a delay in obtaining some of the promised shipments of Pfizer vaccine because one of the Pfizer plants in Europe is undergoing renovations. Premier Ford responded to the news Friday “We are evaluating the impact of today’s news that there will be a delay in Pfizer vaccine shipments. We will adjust as necessary recognizing the fact that Ontario will soon have a baseline capacity to vaccinate nearly 40,000 people a day with the ability to triple or quadruple this capacity with notice. I know the federal government is working to secure more supply and when they are able to deliver more vaccines, Ontario will be ready to administer them.In the meantime, I want to thank our frontline health care workers for rising to the challenge of vaccinating all long-term care homes in the priority regions by January 21st. The progress that has been made is truly remarkable, with some regions done well ahead of the goal set by the government. I am so thankful for their tremendous efforts over the past weeks and months. When Team Ontario gets going, nothing can stop us.”