Hamilton making good progress in vaccinating seniors
There may be a snag in getting the next shipment of Pfizer vaccine, but it appears Hamilton has enough vaccine on hand to fulfil its goal of inoculating every resident of a long-term care home this month. The Hamilton Health Partners are making significant progress in vaccinating members of the community who fall into Phase 1 of the Province’s COVID-19 Vaccination framework. Public Health says they have administered over 10,000 vaccines through both the HHS fixed-site clinic and the mobile clinic – approximately 9200 through the fixed-site clinic and approximately 1200 through the mobile clinic.
Beginning tomorrow, Health officials will start to administer the Moderna mRNA vaccine at both the mobile and fixed-site clinics. The Moderna vaccine is more portable than the Pfizer vaccine and can be delivered more easily in the LTC facilities.
The current mobile vaccination clinic that began on January 10th has been extended and aims to be completed by January 20th. The mobile vaccination clinic is currently vaccinating all long-term care home residents and those living in high-risk retirement homes, including residents of homes that are currently in outbreak. The next step for the mobile vaccination clinic will begin on January 21st with the vaccination of residents and staff in retirement homes.
The current fixed-site vaccination clinic at Hamilton Health Sciences continues to take place and deliver vaccine to eligible priority groups as the supply is received from the provincial government. This is a by appointment only clinic, walk-ins are not permitted.
To date, the mobile clinic has completed vaccination of the residents at the following facilities: Idylewyld Manor, St. Peter’s Residence, Hamilton Continuing Care, Macassa Lodge, Shalom Village, The Village at Wentworth Heights, Arbour Creek, Grace Villa, Clarion Nursing Home, Lakeview Nursing Home and Alexander Place. Over the coming days, the mobile clinic team will be heading to the following: Blackadar Continuing Care Centre and Retirement Residence, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Extendicare Hamilton, Regina Gardens LTC Residence, Baywoods Place, Heritage Green Nursing Home, Pine Villa Care Centre/New Village, Orchard Terrace Care Centre, Queens Garden LTC Residence, Deerview Crossing Retirement Residence and Wentworth Lodge.