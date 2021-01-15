Applications Now Open for Ontario’s Small Business Support Grant
The Ontario Government has opened applications for the new Ontario Small Business Support Grant. First announced in December, the grant provides a minimum of $10 thousand and up to a maximum of $20 thousand for eligible small businesses that have lost revenue because of the Province-wide shutdown.
“I know how much businesses in Hamilton have struggled and sacrificed in an effort to do their part to defeat COVID-19”, said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly. “I encourage small business owners in Hamilton to visit my website, http://www.reliefwithinreach.ca to access the Small Business Support Grant application and information on other relief programs.
Small businesses required to close or significantly restrict services under the shutdown order can apply for the one-time grant. They can use this funding for whatever they need.
Eligible small businesses include those that:
• Have fewer than 100 employees
• Businesses must demonstrate they experienced a revenue decline of at least 20 per cent when comparing monthly revenue in April 2019 and April 2020. This time period was selected because it reflects the impact of the public health measures in spring 2020, and as such provides a representation of the possible impact of these latest measures on small business.
• New businesses established since April 2019 will be able to select alternative months for comparing revenue decline through the application portal.
• Seasonal businesses such as ski resorts can compare revenue from December 2019 or January 2020 to December 2020.
Impacted businesses are also eligible for additional supports, including provincial rebates to offset fixed costs such as property tax and energy bills. Small businesses are also eligible for up to 90% in rent relief.
Small business owners can also apply for a $60 thousand federal loan, $20 thousand of which is forgivable if repaid on time.
Eligibility information and access to the applications are also available on http://www.reliefwithinreach.ca