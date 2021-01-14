Some easing in new local COVID cases, but spikes in LTC facilities

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

New COVID cases in Hamilton were down by more than 50 cases from yesterday’s reporting as Hamilton Public Health reported 103 new cases Thursday. There were three new deaths reported as well. Hospitalizations dropped by 15 to 102. The lower overall numbers nonetheless included case spikes at The Meadows Long Term Care, Villa Italia and the HHS Satellite facility in downtown Hamilton. Halton also reported a drop in new COVID cases from 92 to 65. There was one death. There were 21 new cases in Burlington, 19 in Oakville, 17 in Milton and eight in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 3,326 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 71,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel, 357 in York Region and 268 in Windsor-Essex County. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 159,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. For the third straight day, recoveries outpaced new cases, an occurrence that has been rare since the second wave of the pandemic began.

The province’s stay-at-home order is in effect, a fact that has been reinforced the broadcasting of messages on the province’s alert system.

Residents are asked to limit excursion from their home to essential trips only—these include trips for food, health-care services (including medication), exercise, or work when someone’s job can’t be done at home. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five persons. But participants are expected to adhere to physical distancing measures and are being strongly urged to wear a mask.

The stay-at-home order now mandates that anyone who can work from home must now do so.

One this that is different from last spring’s lockdown is that parks and trails will remain open to allow residents to get exercise. Ski hills are closed.

Restaurants and bars aren’t affected by the new rules and can remain open for take out, drive-thru, and delivery only.

If you have a cottage you cannot visit it except for emergency repairs.

Cannabis is available by curbside pickup and the liquor and beer stores are open but close at 8PM.