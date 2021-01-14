Montreal Impact FC does a complete re-brand
The Montreal Impact announced a major identity change on Thursday, which includes a name and brand image transformation. Club de Foot Montréal (CF Montréal, CFM or CFMTL) is, from now on, the Club’s name.
In a release the club noted, “In order to keep on growing and progressing, we are making an important change. This transformation is inspired by the culture of our city, its people, as well as the history of our Club and our sport in Montreal, to lead us into an even brighter future. It’s a great metamorphosis that will stimulate and guide our evolution”, said President and CEO of Club de Foot Montréal, Kevin Gilmore.
“Football is more established than ever in Montreal, and its history, which dates to the late 1800s, continues to evolve with this announcement. We wanted to connect our identity even more strongly to that of our city. We were inspired by Montréal and its supporters to create this local Montreal brand image, made by Montrealers, to state that we are here to stay”, emphasized the co-creative director of Club de Foot Montréal, Justin Kingsley.
The new Club logo is a circular crest composed of elements that tell the story of the brand and establish the essence of Club de Foot Montréal’s DNA, strongly inspired by our city.
The Club’s new colors are Impact Black, , Ice Gray, which represents the ice flowing in all Montrealers’ veins, and Sacré Bleu, a darker and more pronounced shade than its predecessor.
The fonts used in Club de Foot Montréal’s identity were designed in Montreal. The brand’s main typeface is Neue Montreal Bold.
“Droit devant” (Always Forward) becomes the Club’s new motto. On the pitch, “Droit devant” represents a common objective between players, staff, and supporters: the rival’s goal. Off the field, “Droit devant” refers to a mentality of evolution, innovation, and avant-garde.