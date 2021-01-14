Drove like a maniac, ran across QEW
Halton Police arrested a man on probation after a wild chase that could have resulted in fatalities on the QEW. On Wednesday, just after 2:30 pm, a uniform officer with the Halton Regional Police Service observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Sutton Road in Burlington. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle however the vehicle sped away and fled the area. Shortly after, the same suspect vehicle was observed driving westbound on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Walkers Line at a high rate of speed (approximately 180 km/h). The vehicle was observed driving on the shoulder of the highway and weaving in and out of traffic. The fleeing suspect then proceeded to the area of the Skyway Bridge. At that point the driver unexplainably stopped in the centre lane near the Skyway Bridge, exited the vehicle and crossed the centre median on foot. The suspect attempted to stop vehicles driving in the eastbound lanes of the highway and was observed trying to open doors of at least three vehicles. Officers arrived on the scene and a brief foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was taken down without further incident.
Dariusz Horosz (43) of Burlington has been charged with fleeing police, a raft of probation violations and possession of a controlled substance. Horosz was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
