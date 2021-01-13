How the Emergency Order will affect City of Hamilton services

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The state-of-emergency and stay-at-home order which will come into effect at Midnight, will have an impact on some city services.Hamilton will remain under the Stay at Home Order until at least February 11, 2021.

During this time, residents are asked not to leave their house unless it is for essential purposes or activities, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for work where the work cannot be done remotely.

This order and other new and existing public health restrictions are aimed at limiting people’s mobility and reducing the number of daily contacts with those outside an immediate household. In addition to limiting outings for these purposes, all businesses must ensure that any employee who can work from home, does work from home.

Closures at Municipal Facilities

Beginning tomorrow, the City will close a number of facilities in order to maximize the number of employees who are working remotely. The following facilities will be closed to the public:

– Hamilton City Hall (71 Main St W)

– All Municipal Service Centres (Dundas, Ancaster, Flamborough, Glanbrook and Stoney Creek)

– Animal Services counter (247 Dartnall Rd)

– Licensing and By-Law Services counter (77 James St N)

– POA Office

Residents are encouraged to access municipal services online or by phone. Most services are available online: www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/online-city-services or by phone 905 546 CITY (2489).

Some services will be unavailable, including marriage licenses and animal adoptions.

Residents who have already scheduled appointments to access City services in person after today will be contacted directly. Staff will work with residents to complete transactions virtually as much as possible.

Outdoor Activities

The City Winter in Hamilton program and outdoor activities for residents will continue at this time. Residents are reminded that if they are participating in outdoor activities where it is not possible to maintain 2m or 6ft of physical distance (such as walking on narrow trails) that masks are strongly recommended, even outdoors. Residents are strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings while using outdoor skating rinks and tobogganing.

Resources for vulnerable residents

The City maintained listing of community resources available vulnerable residents during COVID-19 including information about foodbanks, meals and supplies, drop in programs, emergency shelters, healthcare and harm reduction programs is available on the City website: https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/resources-those-experiencing-homelessness-in-hamilton

As part of the current Provincial shutdown measures remote learning for school-aged elementary school students in Southern Ontario has been extended to January 25, 2021. As schools remain closed for in-person learning for elementary students, the Ministry of Education and the City of Hamilton is providing targeted free emergency child care for the school aged children of designated essential front line and heath care workers.

During this period, emergency child care is available for designated essential workers, as defined by the Provincial eligibility requirements, who are not able to accommodate their school-aged child’s learning or care at home. The Ministry of Education expanded the list of eligible workers to include those working with vulnerable populations, maintaining food, hydro and water systems, those supporting court and public safety operations and education staff that are required to attend schools in person to support children with special needs that cannot be accommodated through remote learning. A complete and updated list of eligible frontline and health care workers is available on the City website by visiting www.hamilton.ca/childcare

Emergency child care is being provided by the three licensed home child care agencies in Hamilton. For more information on accessing this care, please contact one of the following agencies:

• Today’s Family, childcare@todaysfamily.ca, (905) 574-9344 ext. 112

• Wee Watch Galbraith, wee_watch@hotmail.com, (905) 561-0008

• Wee Watch Golfwood, julie@weewatch.com, (905) 574-5409 ext. 203

Licensed child care for children aged 0 to 3.8 years will continue during this period.