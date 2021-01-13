Daily COVID death toll reaches 74

Ontario is reporting 2,961 cases of COVID19, Ontario is reporting 2,961 cases of COVID19 and 74 deaths. That is the highest daily death toll since December 28th.After Monday which saw 155 cases of COVID 19Hamilton Public Health reported a drop back to 88 cases Tuesday. There were four deaths reported. Hospitalizations rose to 117 cases as the province reported there are only a couple of ICU beds available in the City’s hospitals. Shalom Village reported four more cases, the Meadows Long Term Care 2, and one each at Villa Italia and St. Elizabeth.
Halton reported 63 new cases and two additional deaths. There were 27 new cases in Milton, 16 in Oakville, 17 in Burlington and three in Halton Hills.