Could virtual meetings become permanent in Burlington after COVID?
If there is anything about the COVID pandemic that could be described as positive, it is in the way meetings are conducted. Almost immediately, businesses, governments and individuals were forced to pivot to virtual meetings using platforms like Zoom. The City of Burlington now wants to hear from residents about how they would like to participate in engagements led by the City and what topics they are interested in engaging on. Since the pandemic started, the City has offered virtual engagement opportunities as well as telephone and online town halls. Burlington wants to know from residents what their comfortability is now with virtual meetings and how likely they are to attend in-person meetings once it is safe to do so.
The engagement survey is now open and will close on Feb. 5, 2021. Residents can fill out the short survey
Respondents will be asked whether they have attended any in-person engagements led by the City of Burlington, whether they have participated in any virtual or phone engagements lead by the City of Burlington since the pandemic began. They will also be surveyed on their access to technology and the internet and how comfortable they would be participating virtually in the future.
Engagement Quick Facts
• In 2013, the Burlington Community Engagement Charter was approved and represents a partnership between the city and its citizens. The Charter is an agreement between and among Burlington City Council and the citizens of Burlington concerning citizen engagement with city government that establishes the commitment, responsibilities, and fundamental concepts of this relationship.
• In 2018, the City launched the online engagement site called getinvolvedburlington.ca that allows people to contribute their ideas and feedback on municipal issues and projects important to them.
• Residents can subscribe to the GetInvolved Burlington calendar to receive the latest City meetings and event information. Residents can also submit a community calendar event that meets the criteria and can visit calendar.burlington.ca for submission information.