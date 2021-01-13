Big Jump in new COVID cases in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 158 new cases of COVID 19 today—70 more than yesterday’s reporting. Hospitalizations remained at 117 and there were no deaths reported. In Halton Region there were 92 cases reported with 43 of them in Milton. Oakville had 20 new cases, Burlington 19 and Halton Hills 10. There was one death reported by Halton Public Health.
Ontario is reporting 2,961 cases of COVID19, Ontario is reporting 2,961 cases of COVID19 and 74 deaths. That is the highest daily death toll since December 28th.
As provincial COVID modelling showed the likelihood of a major uptick in new COVID cases, the province issued a state of Emergency and a stay-at-home order. The following additional public health measures will take effect January 13, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.:
Outdoor organized public gatherings and social gatherings are further restricted to a limit of five people with limited exceptions. This is consistent with the rules during the lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020 and will allow individuals and families to enjoy time outdoors safely.
Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open. Wearing a mask or face covering is now recommended outdoors when you can’t physically distance more than two metres.
All non-essential retail stores, including hardware stores, alcohol retailers, and those offering curbside pickup or delivery, must open no earlier than 7 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m. The restricted hours of operation do not apply to stores that primarily sell food, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants for takeout or delivery.
Non-essential construction is further restricted, including below-grade construction, exempting survey.