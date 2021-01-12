New COVID cases drop as does testing
Ontario is reporting 2,903 cases of COVID19, including eight new cases of the UK variant. There were 41 deaths reported, bringing the Ontario death toll to 5,053. Locally, there are 837 new cases in Toronto, 545 in Peel, 249 in York Region and 246 in Niagara. Only 44,800 tests were completed yesterday which may account for the lower number of new cases.
After a weekend which saw lower levels of COVID 19Hamilton Public Health reported a big upswing Monday with 155 new COVID cases Monday and two deaths—one of those at the Meadows Long Term Care Home which also reported six new cases of the virus. Villa Italia also had four new cases bringing the total to 27. There were three more cases at Macassa Lodge.
Halton reported 58 new cases, down 40 cases from the previous day, and two additional deaths. There were 21 new cases in Milton, 17 in Oakville, 15 in Burlington and five in Halton Hills.