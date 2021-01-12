Baines resignation triggers mini-cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet. The move was made necessary by the departure of Navdeep Bains, who stepped down as innovation minister Tuesday and is not intending to run again in the next election. Marc Garneau, currently Minister of Transport, becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs. From his work as an astronaut to his time within government, Minister Garneau is credited with the creation and advancement of the Ocean’s Protection Plan and Canada’s efforts on the Safer Skies Initiative to improve aviation security over conflict zones. He is chair of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-United States Relations.
Jim Carr who had left cabinet due to illness re-joins the Ministry and will serve as Special Representative for the Prairies. Mr. Carr was formerly Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of International Trade Diversification. François-Philippe Champagne, currently Minister of Foreign Affairs, becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, taking over from Baines.
Omar Alghabra will take over Transport Transport. Mr. Alghabra brings extensive experience to the Cabinet table, from past work in NGOs and the energy sector to his training in engineering and business.
The Prime Minister thanked the Honourable Navdeep Bains for his friendship, support, and counsel over their many years working together in Parliament. He also thanked Mr. Bains for his dedication over the last five years as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. Until the next election Bains will continue to serve his community and all Canadians as the Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Malton.
The swearing-in ceremony was the first in Canadian History to be conducted virtually.