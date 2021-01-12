Aldershot artificial ice rink plans have changed
The City of Burlington’s plan for a temporary artificial ice rink in Aldershot has changed.
The new plan calls for the rink to be set up by January 15th at Hidden Valley Park, specifically on the parking lot in the upper portion of the park near the washrooms.
The original plan, announced just prior to Christmas, called for the rink to be built in LaSalle Park sometime during the holidays.
City staff advised Councillors at a Committee meeting Monday that the change in plan is a result of their experience at the Rotary Pond artificial rink downtown.
Recreation, Community and Culture Director Director Chris Glenn said there has been a huge demand for ice time on the Pond and the same is anticipated for the new Aldershot rink.
“As opposed to opening it up to be a neighbourhood drop-in type, based on what we’re seeing at the Pond…..we will operate with a registration program and staff on site to monitor……We anticipate (it) being very popular because they will be able to guarantee time.” said Glenn
Aldershot residents will need to register in advance in order to control the number of participants at the rink due to Covid. To register go to the City of Burlington web site.
The rink will only be open during daylight hours starting around 8;30 am and closing around 5:30 pm
The rink is a donation to the City from the McNally Foundation.
By Rick Craven