Sick of Lockdown? Here’s some things you CAN do in Burlington

The City of Burlington says there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor, active and fun winter play .

No snow play equipment? No problem.

Play Equipment Lending Library is available with winter-play equipment such as snowshoes, glow in the dark soccer, snow play kit, tug of war and horseshoes and is intended for use by one family at a time. A list of play equipment is available online at http://burlington.ca/playlending .

• Equipment can be borrowed, starting Jan. 14.

• $50 deposit is required at the time of booking

• Play equipment is available for pick-up and drop-off only at the Brant Hills Community Centre, 2255 Brant St.

• Late and administration fees may be deducted from the $50 deposit

• Residents can borrow online at burlington.ca/playlending, beginning Jan. 14

Skating on Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond

The outdoor ice at Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond is open. Located at the Waterfront at Downtown Burlington, the rink is open most days from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and skating is free; however, online, pre-registration is required and can be booked no more than 25-hours in advance.

To accommodate as many community members as possible we ask that they only book one skate per day. The rink is very popular and capacity is reduced for COVID-19 safety. If you cannot come to the rink at your reserved time, please cancel your time so the next group can have an opportunity for fun and activities.

Anyone having difficulties with registering or cancelling their reservation time, please email Customer Service at liveandplay@burlington.ca.

To pre-register, visit http://www.burlington.ca/skating .

For up-to-date information on ice conditions at Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond, please call 905-335-7600, ext. 8587. To learn more about the pond’s features and rules, visit, burlington.ca/pond.

Outdoor Winter Play Challenge

The Outdoor Winter Play Challenge is still running until Feb. 19. This challenge will keep everyone busy with over 100 free, outdoor activities to complete. Activities range from making snow angels, going tobogganing, going for a hike or making a bird feeder.

For more information, visit http://www.burlington.ca/playoutside .

Tobogganing

The City has designated five areas that are safe for tobogganing. They include:

• LaSalle Park, east of the parking lot

• Central Park on the hill northwest of the community garden

• Brant Hills Park, southwest of the tennis courts

• Nelson Park on the east side of park, north of the Centennial bike path

• Lowville Park on the hill at the southwest end of park

To ensure public safety, the toboggan hill at Tyandaga Golf Course is closed for this year due to nearby culvert construction work happening over the winter.

To view designated tobogganing sites and tips for safe tobogganing, please visit http://www.burlington.ca/tobogganing .