Province reports more than 3200 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 3,238 cases of COVID19 and 29 deaths. Over 46,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara and 165 in Waterloo.
Hamilton Public Health reported 42 new COVID cases Sunday—the lowest single day count so far this month, and no fatalities. Five more cases were reported at St Elizabeth Retirement Residence, and six more were reported at Macassa Lodge. Hamilton General Hospital had an outbreak in the Emergency Department involving four staff. The VON clinic on Victoria Avenue reported two staff testing positive, and the Clarion Nursing Home reported an outbreak involving one staff member.
St Josephs Healthcare reported a mix-up with COVID testing involving about 30 tests, where half received false negative results and half received false positives. Everyone involved has been notified.
Halton reported 98 cases-down 11 from the previous day. 37 new cases were in Milton, 36 in Oakville, 18 in Burlington and seven in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported by Halton Public Health.