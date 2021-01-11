Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing Oakville Woman
The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old female from Oakville. Celine D’SOUZA left her residence on foot in the area of Kings College Drive and Third Line in Oakville on January 11, 2020 at approximately 8:30 am and has not returned.
Mrs. D’SOUZA is described as female, brown skin, 5’6”, 140lbs, slim build, shoulder length black hair, and brown eyes (see attached photo). She is believed to be wearing a red winter jacket. Police are concerned for her well-being and are hopeful for her safe return.
Anyone with information in regards to the location of Mrs. D’SOUZA is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.