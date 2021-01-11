Big day-to-day jump in Hamilton COVID cases

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

After a weekend which saw lower levels of COVID 19Hamilton Public Health reported a big upswing Monday with 155 new COVID cases Monday and two deaths—one of those at the Meadows Long Term Care Home which also reported six new cases of the virus. Villa Italia also had four new cases bringing the total to 27. There were three more cases at Macassa Lodge.

Halton reported 58 new cases, down 40 cases from the previous day, and two additional deaths. There were 21 new cases in Milton, 17 in Oakville, 15 in Burlington and five in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 3,238 cases of COVID19 and 29 deaths. Over 46,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara and 165 in Waterloo.

The numbers come as word leaked out of Queen’s Park today that the Ontario government is not considering a curfew for the province but will announce stricter lockdown restrictions tomorrow. Stopped by reporters on his way into his office this morning, Premier Ford said, “Well, we worked all weekend, right until late hours last night, we’ll be going to cabinet with recommendations tonight and we will make an announcement tomorrow,”.

Along with announcing new restrictions on Tuesday, the government will also release new COVID-19 modelling, which Ford said last week will make people “fall of their chair. This is the most serious situation we’ve ever been in since the beginning of the pandemic,” Ford said Friday. “This is getting out of control and we have to do whatever it takes.”

Quebec issued a curfew this weekend, requiring almost all residents to be in their homes from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night.

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory said for the first time on Monday he could support a curfew as part of the new effort, but urged the province to consider narrowing the list of businesses deemed essential to keep more people at home.

“I don’t rule a curfew out, but I really question whether it will be the most effective. If you have a curfew, can we enforce it?” Tory told CP24 on Monday.