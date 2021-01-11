Kindergarten registration is now open at the Halton District School Board

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

In the midst of the current pandemic it is easy to lose sight of the fact that in-person schooling might again be a reality by this fall. The Halton District School Board is now accepting registrations for Junior (Year 1) and Senior (Year 2) Kindergarten for September 2021. Families are advised to call their local elementary school to find out which dates have been established for Kindergarten registration in their area. Registration will be by appointment only (in-person and/or virtual). Parents/guardians are asked to register their child by Feb. 5, 2021.

Registration forms are available online at www.hdsb.ca (search: Registering for Kindergarten).

To determine your home school, visit the HDSB website at www.hdsb.ca (search: Find My Local School).

Families should contact the HDSB Welcome Centre to book an appointment if they hold a work permit and are registering their child with the HDSB for the first time, or if either the parent or child has a Study Permit/Visa, or the parent is a Permanent Resident applicant on visitor status.

Please have the following original documents when registering:

• Proof of address (any two of the following current documents): lease or deed, car registration, utility bill, residential telephone bill, moving bill, property tax bill, bank statement, credit card statement, correspondence with a government agency

• Proof of age: birth certificate or passport or baptismal/faith record for your child

• Proof of citizenship: birth certificate or passport, Record of Landing (IMM 1000) or Permanent Resident card

• If you are not the child’s parent, or if you have sole custody, please bring proof of custody (court order).

To register to begin school in Fall 2021, Junior Kindergarten (Year 1) children must be four years old by Dec. 31, 2021, and Senior Kindergarten (Year 2) children must be five years old by Dec. 31, 2021.

To learn more about the Halton District School Board’s Kindergarten Program, visit the HDSB website at www.hdsb.ca (search: Kindergarten). Photo courtesy of woodleywonderworks https://www.flickr.com/people/73645804@N00