Trump allies in hot water back home

Some of the key Trump supporters are receiving editorial pushback in their home states in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol Building, and the support for efforts to block the certification of the 2020 Election results.

There was outrage last week when Donald Trump let it be known that he was going to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressmen Jim Jordan of Ohio and Devin Nunes of California. During the first Trump impeachment hearing Jordan acted as an attack dog berating the various witnesses who appeared at the hearing. In recent weeks he was seen with a megaphone in his hand at the “Stop the Steal” rallies that were held to protest the Biden victory. Back home in Ohio the Butler County Journal-News criticized Jordan and his Ohio Republican colleagues for inciting the conspiracy theories and then calling for peace after the riot. Republican congressmen Jim Jordan (Urbana), Steve Chabot (Westwood) and Warren Davidson (Troy) sent out tweets urging an end of violence that their refusal to speak the truth helped instigate. But these leaders didn’t simply question the facts. They willfully created an alternative reality by spreading lies and conspiracy theories.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio

For his part Devin Nunes came under scathing criticism from his Hometown Fresno Bee: While Nunes claims the Democrats, he despises are a threat to the American republic, he and his GOP colleagues are the ones who actually do tremendous damage to our democracy when they oppose the will of the people. They kowtow to the desires of a president who incited the seditious behavior of the rioters. It was just the latest shameful example of why Nunes is unfit for office.

Rep. Devin Nunes, California

One of the most prominent leaders of the move to block certification of the Biden victory was Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who became one of Trump’s most loyal allies even though Trump had insulted Cruz in 2016 calling him “Lyin Ted,” and had falsely linked Cruz’s father with Lee Harvey Oswald. But once Trump was in office Cruz became one of his major defenders. Calling for Sen. Ted Cruz to resign the Houston Chronicle wrote (Cruz) “knew exactly what he was doing, what he was risking and who he was inciting as he stood on the Senate floor Wednesday and passionately fed the farce of election fraud even as a seething crowd of believers was being whipped up by President Trump a short distance away,”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas

Even outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who advised his colleagues not to block the Biden certification came in for criticism back home. The Louisville Courier-Journal wrote, If people like McConnell had stood up during the two months since Trump lost the election and told the American people in no uncertain terms the election was fair and the president of the United States – as he had done throughout his administration – was simply lying to them when he told them otherwise, it might have been avoided.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

A key figure in the block Biden movement was Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. Even after the riot, Hawley persisted in objecting to the certification of the Biden election when several his colleagues who were originally with him, backed off. Wrote the Kansas City Star: If Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he’s somehow made work for him, then we wouldn’t be where we are right now.We wouldn’t, that is, be wondering what to say to a man who, having so disgraced his office, and our state, must either resign or be removed from the U.S. Senate.