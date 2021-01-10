New COVID cases, ICU cases, hospitalizations all rising
Ontario is reporting 3,945 cases of COVID19 and 61 deaths. There were over 62,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,160 new cases in Toronto, 641 in Peel, 357 in York Region, 223 in Windsor-Essex County and 220 in Waterloo. Hospitalizations continue to set new records with 1483 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals and 388 in ICU which is also a record high.
The number of outbreaks of COVID 19 in Hamilton had risen sharply yesterday. Hamilton Public Health reported 79 new cases, which is a considerable improvement over the 200 cases reported Friday, but included in that figure are four new outbreaks and increased cases at some of the existing outbreak sites. There were four deaths reported in Hamilton including one each at Grace Villa, Shalom Village and St Elizabeth Retirement Residence, where there were also six new cases reported. There were also six new cases reported at the Juravinski HospitalE3 where there are now 13 patients and five staff infected. There were 10 new COVID cases reported at the HHS Satellite facility in Effort Square. There were four new outbreaks reported—one at Chartwell Willowgrove involving one staff member, Wellington-Barton Retirement again with one staff testing positive, St Joe’s Charlton Campus reported two staff testing positive, and the Short-stay Medicine Unit at Hamilton General reported two patients tested positive.
Halton reported 109 new COVID cases, up from 92 on Friday. Burlington had 33, Milton and Oakville 31 each and Halton Hills 14 cases.