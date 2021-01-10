Former City Manager Glen Peace passes
Glen Peace took over as City Manager in 2004 after a turbulent period in the early days of the amalgamation that saw two city managers dismissed. Prior to that he served as director, then general manager of emergency services as well as acting general manager of community services for the City of Hamilton.
From 1971 to 1996 he was a firefighter, and also served as fire chief first in Burlington, then Hamilton. He was also the Association of Municipalities of Ontario representative for the Provincial Land Ambulance Review. As an active member of his community, he has sat on the campaign board of directors for the United Way Burlington and Greater Hamilton. He has also served on the board of directors for St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Following his resignation from Hamilton he worked as a consultant before being appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2009 serving in Cayuga.
Commenting on the passing of Glen Peace, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in a release, “I had the pleasure of working with Glen when he was fire chief and during my time as mayor when he was our city manager. Without fail he was a dedicated civil servant concerned with the well-being of those he led and the community at large. By all accounts he was an excellent Justice of the Peace and will be deeply missed. My sincere condolences to Glen’s family and loved ones on his passing.”
The flags at Hamilton Fire Stations will be lowered to half-mast for three days in Glen’s honour beginning Monday, January 11, 2021.