Drop in Local new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 42 new COVID cases overnight—the lowest single day count so far this month, and no fatalities. Five more cases were reported at St Elizabeth Retirement Residence, and six more were reported at Macassa Lodge. Hamilton General Hospital had an outbreak in the Emergency Department involving four staff. The VON clinic on Victoria Avenue reported two staff testing positive, and the Clarion Nursing Home reported an outbreak involving one staff member.
Halton reported 98 cases-down 11 from the previous day. 37 new cases were in Milton, 36 in Oakville, 18 in Burlington and seven in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported by Halton Public Health.
Ontario is reporting 3,945 cases of COVID19 and 61 deaths. There were over 62,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,160 new cases in Toronto, 641 in Peel, 357 in York Region, 223 in Windsor-Essex County and 220 in Waterloo. Hospitalizations continue to set new records with 1483 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals and 388 in ICU which is also a record high.