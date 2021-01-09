Province reports 40 COVID deaths and 3443 new cases
The number of new COVID19 cases eased somewhat after Friday’s all-time record number of new cases. Saturday Ontario is reporting 3,443 cases of COVID19—down almost 800 from Friday and 72,900 tests completed. There were 40 deaths reported. Locally, there are 1,070 new cases in Toronto, 548 in Peel, 303 in York Region, 282 in Windsor-Essex County and 179 in Ottawa—still leaving 1061 cases in the rest of the province. Hospitalizations continue to reach new highs at 1457 beds, as do ICU patients now sitting at 382
Hamilton Public Health yesterday reported another 200 new COVID cases on a day where the province has posted its highest single-day total ever. There were three additional deaths, making the total 196. There have been over 90 deaths in the past 30 days. Hospitalizations sit at 93. There has been a spate of outbreaks overnight –six in all. Janco Metal in Stoney Creek has 20 staff infected. The Baycoat plant in Stoney Creek has five staff members testing positive. Four Long Term Care homes are reporting five positive cases –two residents and three staff. Halton reported 92 new cases and one death. Once again Burlington led the way with 36 cases, Oakville had 33, Milton 22 and Halton Hills 11.