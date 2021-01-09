New COVID cases down in Hamilton, but outbreaks on the increase
The number of outbreaks of COVID 19 in Hamilton has risen sharply overnight. Hamilton Public Health reports 79 new cases, which is a considerable improvement over the 200 cases reported Friday, but included in that figure are four new outbreaks and increased cases at some of the existing outbreak sites. There were four deaths reported in Hamilton including one each at Grace Villa, Shalom Village and St Elizabeth Retirement Residence, where there were also six new cases reported. There were also six new cases reported at the Juravinski HospitalE3 where there are now 13 patients and five staff infected. There were 10 new COVID cases reported at the HHS Satellite facility in Effort Square. There were four new outbreaks reported—one at Chartwell Willowgrove involving one staff member, Wellington-Barton Retirement again with one staff testing positive, St Joe’s Charlton Campus reported two staff testing positive, and the Short-stay Medicine Unit at Hamilton General reported two patients tested positive.
Halton reported 109 new COVID cases, up from 92 on Friday. Burlington had 33, Milton and Oakville 31 each and Halton Hills 14 cases.
The number of new COVID19 cases eased somewhat after Friday’s all-time record number of new cases. Saturday Ontario is reporting 3,443 cases of COVID19—down almost 800 from Friday and 72,900 tests completed. There were 40 deaths reported. Locally, there are 1,070 new cases in Toronto, 548 in Peel, 303 in York Region, 282 in Windsor-Essex County and 179 in Ottawa—still leaving 1061 cases in the rest of the province. Hospitalizations continue to reach new highs at 1457 beds, as do ICU patients now sitting at 382