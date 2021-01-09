First glimpse of new Maple Leaf team tonight on TV
With all of Canada’s NHL teams green-lit for hosting games in their home arenas, the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for their Blue and White game tonight. The game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN. Although it’s just an inter-squad scrimmage; all eyes will no doubt be on 41-year old Joe Thornton to see what kind of chemistry he will bring to his line with youthful superstars Austin Matthews and Mitch Marner.
“We are thankful to have the approval of all government branches and health authorities to begin our season at Scotiabank Arena,” said Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas. “We understand that these are very challenging times for our health systems, local businesses and the community at large. Though we will not be permitted to host fans at our games, we wanted to be able to include our fans in every way that we can, including our training camp festivities and the Blue vs White Game on Saturday night.”
The club’s roster will be divided into two teams for the game with the Team Blue and Team White rosters announced on Friday.
The game’s broadcast will be produced by the Toronto Maple Leafs and MLSE and will include talent familiar to Maple Leaf and hockey fans including Joe Bowen as play by play announcer; two-time gold medalist and professional player Cheryl Pounder with colour commentary; Toronto Marlies play by play announcer Todd Crocker, a familiar face and voice to followers of sports on Hamilton’s Cable 14. between the benches; Maple Leaf alumni Bob McGill as a rinkside analyst; Maple Leaf in-arena hosts Danielle Emanuele and Scott Willats as pre-game and intermission panel hosts and special panel guest Jayna Hefford, one of Canada’s most decorated Olympians and Chairperson of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
The training camp is short. The Maple Leafs will open their regular season schedule on Wednesday, January 13 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.