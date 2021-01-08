Police have pictures of King West bandits
The Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit continues to investigate a commercial robbery that occurred in November of 2020. They are asking anyone who can identify the suspects, or have any information about this robbery, to contact police.
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a convenience store in the area of King Street West and Strathcona Avenue North.
Through investigation, police learned three suspects arrived in a dark sedan and entered the store. Upon entering, the suspects produced weapons and committed an armed robbery. The suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on King Street West in the same dark sedan.
The store employee was not physically injured.
Investigators from the BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in this investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact Detective Constable Mike Zezella 905-546-8939 or Acting Detective Sergeant George Gallant 905-540-5085
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com