Grim day for new COVID cases, locally and province-wide
Hamilton Public Health is reporting another 200 new COVID cases on a day where the province has posted its highest single-day total ever. There were three additional deaths, making the total 196. There have been over 90 deaths in the past 30 days. Hospitalizations sit at 93. There has been a spate of outbreaks overnight –six in all. Janco Metal in Stoney Creek has 20 staff infected. The Baycoat plant in Stoney Creek has five staff members testing positive. Four Long Term Care homes are reporting five positive cases –two residents and three staff. Halton reported 92 new cases and one death. Once again Burlington led the way with 36 cases, Oakville had 33, Milton 22 and Halton Hills 11.
The province of Ontario has once again posted its worst day for new COVID cases with 4249 cases reported and 26 deaths. There were 71,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,382 new cases in Toronto, 691 in Peel, 427 in York Region, 213 in Niagara and 184 in Windsor-Essex County. Hospitalizations decreased by 26 to 1446 but ICU patients continued to climb—now sitting at 369 and 250 of those are on ventilators. Under questioning from reporters at his news conference today, Premier Ford said further lockdown measures may be necessary. He said there will be new modelling information released by health officials early next week and he said threw numbers will be “scary. ”