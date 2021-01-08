Dominican Holiday ends Tom Stewart’s tenure at St Joe’s
The Christmas trip to a home he owned in the Dominican Republic has proved costly for Tom Stewart. After a meeting of the board of St. Joseph’s Health System his departure was announced in a release to staff: Today Dr. Thomas Stewart, CEO and President of St. Joseph’s Health System, parted ways with St. Joseph’s Health System. This has been a difficult week for our St. Joe’s team. We have heard your frustration and disappointment about Dr. Stewart’s international travel during a critical point in the pandemic. We share those emotions. You have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and professionalism as we respond to this pandemic and deliver compassionate care to our patients, families, and the communities we serve. You and your families have made incredible sacrifices and gone to extraordinary lengths to protect our care for our patients and community. We want you to know how proud we are of the work you have done and how much we all need to continue to support each other and our community.
Stewart was one of a number of high profile individuals who found themselves in hot water after it was revealed they had engaged in foreign travel contrary to the provincial lockdown regulations.
Wednesday the Niagara Health System severed a management arrangement with Stewart and earlier he resigned from three advisory committees with the Ministry of Heath. Stewart came to St, Joe’s after a 15-year career with Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. There he was physician-in-chief and director of the medical/surgical intensive care unit. But he resigned in 2013 during the ORNGE scandal when it was revealed that he had been paid roughly $75,000 annually over seven years (a total of $436,000) to advise ORNGE President Chris Mazza, who was a friend; while at the same time Mount Sinai paid Mazza $256,000 for consulting.