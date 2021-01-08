COVID numbers are “scary:” Ford, Yaffe
The province of Ontario has once again posted its worst day for new COVID cases with 4249 cases reported and 26 deaths. There were 71,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,382 new cases in Toronto, 691 in Peel, 427 in York Region, 213 in Niagara and 184 in Windsor-Essex County. Hospitalizations decreased by 26 to 1446 but ICU patients continued to climb—now sitting at 369 and 250 of those are on ventilators. Under questioning from reporters at his news conference today, Premier Ford said further lockdown measures may be necessary.
He said that if basic public health measures “continue to be ignored” in the province, the consequences “will be dire.The shutdown won’t end at the end of January, and we will have to look at more extreme measures,” he said.
“Everything is on the table right now. There will be further measures, because this is getting out of control and we have to do whatever it takes,” Ford said.
He said there will be new modelling information released by health officials early next week and he said threw numbers will be “scary. ”.At Premier Ford’s Friday news conference today Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe underlined the seriousness of the situation.
Hamilton Public Health reported another 132 new COVID cases Thursday a big drop from 191 the previous day. There were two deaths reported -one of them at Villa Italia. There are now 95 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—a new high. There was one new outbreak reported at Village Manor involving a single staff member. In Halton there was a jump in new cases from 95 to 128 cases and two additional deaths. Burlington had 46 of the new cases, Milton 42, Oakville 31 and Halton Hills nine.