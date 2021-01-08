Body of missing person located in Oakville
The search for a missing Oakville man has ended in tragedy. Tuesday afternoon, Halton Police located the body of missing Oakville resident Michael Stone on the grounds of the Oakville Golf Club.
Michael Stone was last seen on January 2, 2021, in the area of Queens Avenue in Oakville at approximately 3 am.
In a release, Halton Police Service, stated, “the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) would like to express our heartfelt condolences and support to his friends and family.”
Police are asking that anyone who might have seen Mr. Stone after he went missing on Saturday January 2 at about 3 am to contact police at 905 825 4747.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Meanwhile Halton Police continue to lay impaired driving charges. On January 5, 2021, just after 7:30 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Plains Road East and the Queen Elizabeth Way. As a result of an investigation, a 49-year-old Grimsby man was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On January 7, 2021, just before 8:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a tip from a citizen in the area of Main Street and Maple Avenue in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation a 52-year old Georgetown man was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
The Halton Regional Police Service remains committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.
Members of the public are reminded that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress and to call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.