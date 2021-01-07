Turmoil in White House with resignations and calls for Trump removal

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and spouse of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has quit the Trump Cabinet. The resignation comes in the aftermath of Wednesdays riots at the Capitol building was has triggered almost universal denunciation of Donald Trump for his role in encouraging the violent episode. She is the first of Trump’s Cabinet to quit and in addition did so clearly as a result of the riot. She wrote, “”Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said in a statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

The Chou resignation was only the latest in a wave of White House officials who have resigned in the wake of rioting at the U.S. Capitol in support of President Donald Trump’s continued push of unsubstantiated claims that massive voter fraud caused President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Mick Mulvaney, who formerly served as President Trump’s chief of staff, resigned as special envoy to Northern Ireland. “I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney told CNBC.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, East Wing Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham and White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta handed in their resignations Wednesday night, according to Reuters. Bloomberg reported that Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser, also resigned on Wednesday.

Today House Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer called for Donald Trump to either be impeached or to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution which calls for the Vice President and the Cabinet to declare the president unfit to serve. It has never been invoked.