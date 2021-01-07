St Joseph’s Health mulling future of CEO as Niagara Health fires him

The board of directors of St. Joseph’s Health, the organizations that oversees St Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton as well as hospitals in Guelph and Kitchener met yesterday to discuss the future of the St Joseph’s Healthcare CEO Tom Stewart and will meet again today to continue discussions. Yesterday Niagara Health, of which Stewart was also CEO announced his dismissal from that post. Stewart became the centre of criticism after it was revealed he spent for than two weeks at a home he owns in the Dominical Republic over the holidays in violation of COVID health restrictions on foreign travel.

On his retune earlier this week Stewart issued an apology. “As many of you have heard, I have made a regrettable decision to travel outside the country for which I am truly sorry. My family and I went to our private home in the Dominican Republic and returned yesterday,” read an email attributed to Stewart.

“I know that my decision to travel was incorrect and that you are disappointed in me. My greatest regret, after you have sacrificed so much for the last 10 months, is that I have let you down.”

Stewart sat on three different panels advising the Ford government on the pandemic and he was immediately cut loose from them when the new of his vacation broke. Meanwhile Premier Doug Ford left no doubt where he stood on Stewart. Referring to the St Joseph’s Board he told reporters, “”They’re going to have to make a tough decision. I made the tough decision with my finance minister.”