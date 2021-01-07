Hamilton COVID cases down–Halton up
Hamilton Public Health reported another 132 new COVID cases Thursday a big drop from 191 the previous. There were two deaths reported -one of them at Villa Italia. There are now 95 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—a new high. There was one new outbreak reported at Village Manor involving a single staff member. In Halton there was a jump in new cases from 95 to 128 cases and two additional deaths. Burlington had 46 of the new cases, Milton 42, Oakville 31 and Halton Hills nine.
Ontario set new single day records for new COVID 19 cases and deaths. The province is reporting 3519 new cases and 89 deaths—both all time highs since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly 65,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 891 new cases in Toronto, 568 in Peel, 457 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County, 175 in Waterloo and 174 in Durham. Hospitalizations and ICU cases have also hit new highs with 1472 in Hospital and 363 of them in ICU.